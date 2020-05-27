On Memorial Day, American Legion Roderick-Crosby Post 28 in Farmington remembered service men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice. Color guard members from left Matthew Smith, Joe Paradis, Rick Bowen and Robert Hallman stand in front of the World War I Memorial Arch. Legionnaire Tim Callahan placed a wreath after which Taps was played and Legionnaire Chaplain Langdon Adams, seen to the rear right, gave a prayer. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

FARMINGTON — Memorial Day was remembered this year with the placement of wreaths, Taps and prayers.

There were no speeches, no parade and only a handful of citizens in attendance.

Memorial Day was observed Monday, May 25, in Farmington. At the World War I Memorial Arch pictured from left are Matthew Smith, Joe Paradis, Tim Callahan (back to), Rick Bowen, Robert Hallman, Paul Harnden in back and Langdon Adams. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

At the World War I Memorial Arch, the American Legion Roderick-Crosby Post 28 color guard stood quietly while Legionnaire Tim Callahan placed a wreath at the base of the monument. Paul Harnden of Wilton played Taps, chaplain Langdon Adams gave a prayer, then the Color Guard marched away.

A few minutes later the color guard was seen making its way through Meeting House Park on Main St. Legionnaires Ed David, Tom Saviello and Roger Gray placed wreaths at the World War II Honor Roll, the monument honoring those from wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, and the Civil War monument, respectively. Callahan placed a wreath in Center Burying Ground, next to the courthouse on Anson St.

Harnden played Taps, Saviello read the words to Taps and Adams said a prayer before the color guard recessed. A wreath was later placed at the American Legion post on Middle St.

There was luncheon and time of fellowship afterwards this year. Gatherings of 10 or more people aren’t allowed due to Governor Mills stay at home order to slow the spread of COVID-19.

While Legionnaires hope celebrations next year can return to ‘normal’, this year will be remembered. The  lack of observers dressed in patriotic colors or waving flags helped emphasize the reason behind Memorial Day – remembering those who lost their lives while serving their country – and the emptiness their families face.

In Farmington wreaths were placed at several locations on Memorial Day to remember those who gave their lives in the fight for freedom. In Meeting House Park, pictured from left are Tom Saviello, Robert Hallman, Rick Bowen, Joe Paradis, Matthew Smith and Peter Tracy. Saviello read the words to Taps, a familiar military tune that was written during the Civil War. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

Memorial Day was celebrated on Monday, May 25, without speeches or a parade. Tom Saviello of Wilton placed a wreath at the monument honoring those who died in Afghanistan and Iraq. It was one of three placed at monuments in Meeting House Park. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

