FARMINGTON — Memorial Day was remembered this year with the placement of wreaths, Taps and prayers.

There were no speeches, no parade and only a handful of citizens in attendance.

At the World War I Memorial Arch, the American Legion Roderick-Crosby Post 28 color guard stood quietly while Legionnaire Tim Callahan placed a wreath at the base of the monument. Paul Harnden of Wilton played Taps, chaplain Langdon Adams gave a prayer, then the Color Guard marched away.

A few minutes later the color guard was seen making its way through Meeting House Park on Main St. Legionnaires Ed David, Tom Saviello and Roger Gray placed wreaths at the World War II Honor Roll, the monument honoring those from wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, and the Civil War monument, respectively. Callahan placed a wreath in Center Burying Ground, next to the courthouse on Anson St.

Harnden played Taps, Saviello read the words to Taps and Adams said a prayer before the color guard recessed. A wreath was later placed at the American Legion post on Middle St.

There was luncheon and time of fellowship afterwards this year. Gatherings of 10 or more people aren’t allowed due to Governor Mills stay at home order to slow the spread of COVID-19.

While Legionnaires hope celebrations next year can return to ‘normal’, this year will be remembered. The lack of observers dressed in patriotic colors or waving flags helped emphasize the reason behind Memorial Day – remembering those who lost their lives while serving their country – and the emptiness their families face.

