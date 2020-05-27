WORCESTER, Massachusetts — Nicholas Menice of Monmouth received a bachelor of arts degree from College of the Holy Cross on May 22.

Because of the ongoing pandemic, Holy Cross hosted a virtual celebration for its Class of 2020, featuring a special message from Holy Cross alumnus Dr. Anthony Fauci, ’62, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Menice was among 707 students who received electronic diplomas as part of the event.

The virtual celebrations will be followed by an in-person commencement ceremony for the class of 2020 in spring 2021.

ALBION, Michigan — Turner student Autumn Simpson was named to Albion College’s spring 2020 dean’s list. Dean’s list honors are given to students who achieve a 3.5 or better GPA in four graded courses.

Simpson, majoring in English, is the daughter of Nancy and Jarvis Simpson of Turner and is a graduate of Leavitt Area High School.

ROCHESTER, New York — Maelah Nadeau of Raymond graduated magna cum laude from Nazareth College with a bachelor of science in communication science and disorders and a minor in psychology on May 9.

