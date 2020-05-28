With Memorial Day passing a few days ago, it’s important to take time to thank all people who have served our country in the past and present. Pictured here is a few veteran grave stones in Riverside Cemetery in Bethel. The flags shown in the photo marked the graves of veterans from the Civil War, Spanish American War, World War I and II, and the Korean War. Bethel Citizen photo by Samuel Wheeler

