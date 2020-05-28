DEAR SUN SPOTS: We can find angels everywhere, even in line at an ice cream shop. My friend backed up his car so a young lady could get in line. When we drove up to get our order, we were told she had paid for our ice cream. Thank you, young lady. Stay well.

— Ginger, Auburn

ANSWER: You are very blessed to have come across an ice-cream-buying angel! These acts of kindness have taken on an even deeper meaning during these extra-challenging weeks. I hope all Sun Spots readers will keep looking for ways to make someone else’s day better. I also want to remind everyone to ask for help when they need it. There are angels everywhere looking for a job!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I wrote to request the lyrics for “Memories” (May 7 Sun Spots) and I should have mentioned it was the song by Elvis Presley. I am not very familiar with it, but I know it ends with the word “memories” repeated several times, fading softly away. I hope this helps.

— Fern, Norway

ANSWER: As they say, the devil is in the details and having the name of the artist or lyricist definitely helps. The song you are looking for was originally recorded by Elvis Presley in 1968. It was written by Billy Strange and Mac Davis especially for Elvis to perform at his comeback NBC-TV special. It is a beautiful song and when I heard the first few lines I remembered it immediately.

Memories, pressed between the pages of my mind/Memories, sweetened through the ages just like wine/Quiet thoughts come floating down/And settle softly to the ground/Like golden autumn leaves around my feet/I touched them and they burst apart with sweet memories/Sweet memories of holding hands and red bouquets/And twilight trimmed in purple haze/And laughing eyes and simple ways/And quiet nights and gentle days with you/Memories, pressed between the pages of my mind/Memories, sweetened through the ages just like wine/Memories, memories…

Ahhh, I miss Elvis.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I would like to apologize to a fellow early shopper at Hannaford in Lewiston. I was there on Thursday, May 14, and following the “one way” arrows. I encountered several shoppers going the opposite way and I lost patience with one of them. I am ashamed of myself for being rude. Perhaps he was unaware of the new traffic flow. I hope he will see this and forgive me.

— No name, Minot

ANSWER: It’s good of you to apologize, but I hope you aren’t being too hard on yourself. We are all on a learning curve with these “unprecedented times” and it’s more challenging than ever to be our best selves all the time. All we can do is be as kind, forgiving, and nonjudgmental as possible with not only one another, but with ourselves. Many of us are scared, anxious, lonely, and hug-deprived. There are so many new things to worry about and to pay attention to, leaving us feeling terribly overwhelmed.

I hope the gentleman reads Sun Spots and sees your letter, but know that simply sending your positive thoughts and apology into the universe matters.

