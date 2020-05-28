AUBURN — The L-A Community Little Theatre will hold its second annual “Not So Little” Silent Auction beginning Wednesday, June 10.

Auction organizer Emily Flynn notes that community and theater members have donated items that include dining and recreational experiences, music lessons, theater memorabilia, signed books, artwork and gift cards.

A special item in the auction is a print of the painting titled “Edward Little High School — The Early Years,” donated and signed by the artist, Anita F. Poulin, owner and founder of GreenWood Gallery of Maine. The painting won the First Place People’s Choice Award during Auburn’s first annual Art in the Park Art Show last June.

Proceeds will help CLT make up for lost income due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “We have had to cancel three of the five shows in our 80th season, as well as our summer youth and teen programs, said Flynn. “Our fundraising efforts must make up for our lost income, so that we can continue to pay our bills while we weather this storm.”

All auction items can be viewed at www.32auctions.com/cltnotsolittleauction2020. Bidding will go live starting at 5 p.m. June 10 and will continue through 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 24. The auction link is also on the CLT website.

