Greetings!

As I write this, we are at the start of Memorial weekend. Due to the timing, I’m going to try and keep this newsletter brief.

The Ellis Pond Sidekicks membership continues to grow. We are now at 677 and have our eyes set on 700 in time for the Fourth of July.

We have heard from the UMaine4-H Camp & Learning Center at Bryant Pond and unfortunately they have informed us that their summer programs are cancelled. I have told the parents of our three scholarship winners that they’ll have the opportunity to attend next summer, along with any 2021 winners we select.

I have started tracking water levels for 2020. I have a highly reliable, low tech, quality control/quality assurance method in place and through that, have confirmed these figures are reliable and accurate for another season.

To keep this newsletter brief, I’ll save other news for June and end with a hat tip to our dedicated volunteers on the pond who, once again, are proudly displaying our country’s colors at the pond, as well as tending the flower garden at the Route 120 / Main St. triangle.

Til next time.

