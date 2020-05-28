LOVELL — Happy Spring Everyone! The gallery is now open, as well as our online store. We are, of course, following all regulations and being as safe as possible. We want to reassure our customers that we are taking every precaution to ensure their safety. We have hand sanitizer ready for when you walk in the door and we are asking customers if they’ve completed the necessary 14 day quarantine if they are visiting from out of state. We encourage visitors to wear a mask and to be aware of their proximity to others while in the Gallery. If you would prefer to visit the Gallery on your own without other customers, Bill and Lynda welcome you to call and set up an appointment. (207)925-6502 If you would rather not enter the Gallery, curbside pick up is also available for any jewelry or artwork.

Thank you to everyone who has been visiting our drive-thru art shows! Visitors are welcome to drive through and enjoy a variety of works. Some of the pieces on view include paintings by Rebecca Klementovich, wooden sculpture by William Janelle, and outdoor furniture by Cricket Forge, among many others. We were featured on Channel 6 and Chanel 8 News! If you would like to come by, our outside art shows are on Saturdays starting at 10am, weather permitting during limited hours. Please call before you come if you are coming from a far!

In other good news, the loons have come back to Lovell! All 7 banded pairs have come back to stay for the summer at Kezar Lake, Horseshoe Pond, and Trout Pond. Welcome back Loons of Lovell!

To learn more about recycling or selling your gold, Call 207-925-6502 now.

