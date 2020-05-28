DIXFIELD — The Ludden Memorial Library will be resuming hours on Monday, June 1.

While staff are excited to be re-opening, there will be some changes to daily operations. The library will be closing at 5 p.m. each day instead of 5:30 p.m., in order to have the time needed to clean.

Returned items will be accepted through the drop box only. Due to the most recent guidelines, returned items will be quarantined for three days before being checked in and any fines associated with this process will be removed.

Only five people will be allowed inside the library at any one time, per CDC guidelines. Patrons entering the building will have a 30-minute time limit and are asked to wear face coverings as well as respect social distance. There will be only four computers available for the public to use, in addition to our card catalog computer which will hopefully make “browsing” easier. These computers will be cleaned between each use. Those wishing to use computers are encouraged to reserve a time slot in advance by calling the library.

There will be a 10-item checkout limit (includes the 5 DVD limit) for each card holder until further notice.

In addition to in-building service, the Ludden Memorial Library will be offering parking lot pick-up beginning Tuesday, June 2. Those with library cards will be able to call, e-mail or request online at: http://minerva.maine.edu.for pick-up the next day (Monday-Friday). Requests must include full name and a phone number. The set times for pick-up will be 11 a.m.-noon and 3-4 p.m. Library staff will notify patrons when their items are ready and then patrons will choose which pick-up time works best for them. Staff will bring items to the patron’s car.

For information, contact the library: 207-562-8838 or e-mail: [email protected] and [email protected]

