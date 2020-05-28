PARIS — A parade of cars and trucks made their way through the grounds of Maine Veterans’ Home – South Paris on Thursday, May 14, to the joy of residents and staff who watched on from windows and sidewalks. The parade was organized to help brighten the day of residents and their loved ones, who haven’t been able to visit with one another since early March.

Folks decorated their cars and held signs – some even created surgical masks for the front of their cars, all in an effort to bring smiles to the faces of MVH South Paris residents. The parade was led by the Paris Police Department through the MVH South Paris grounds; all vehicles were asked to drive 7 mph or slower and everyone was asked to stay in their cars.

A great deal of planning with families and the Paris Police and Fire Departments helped make the event possible with 122 cars filled with family members and friends participating. Residents, with the support of staff, made signs too expressing messages of love and well wishes to their loved ones.

One family member expressed a sentiment felt by many: “We cannot thank you enough for organizing the parade today. Lots of tears, but many more smiles. God bless each and every one of you. I know it probably wasn’t easy for you but we hope we have the opportunity to do this again. Thank you again!”

MVH South Paris would also like to recognize Brewster Burns, photographer and English teacher at and Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School.

