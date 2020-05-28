During these times, with rising costs for food and services, the federal government should consider dropping the Social Security maximum income stipulations and allow retirees who have not reached the age of 65.

I am able to work, safely, and would rather use that option over economic rescue payments. And, what is ironic, is that pay would pay into Social Security.

Basically, people who earn more than the maximum allowed by Social Security get penalized.

These are not “normal” times and the federal government needs to adapt.

Michael Dumas, Lewiston