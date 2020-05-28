To the Editor:

Ken Morse, Norway, is running for House of Representatives District 71. As his only sister, my perspective is unique.

Growing up, he was the family peacekeeper and out-of-the-box problem-solver. A person who listens carefully to others, he also is a go-getter. At Morse Orchards (Waterford), Ken frequently would pick the most apples in a day. I am reminded of this as he works non-stop on his campaign.

Ken is focused on the community, the climate and strengthening our democracy. He is especially concerned about the community’s needs as we face the COVID 19 virus. Above all he will listen to and represent those living in District 71.

I am excited Ken has taken on this challenge. Knowing him as I do, I am sure he will represent us in a fair, thoughtful and respectful manner.

Find out more about Ken’s work and ideas at www.kenmorse.org

Dianne Morse-Leonard

Waterford

filed under: