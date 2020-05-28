WINTHROP- Marguerite Bizier, Pelletier Caron passed away on May 22, 2020 after suffering from complications of COPD. Marguerite passed quietly with her family by her side with the sounds of the peepers on Berry Pond. Marguerite was the daughter of Joel and Electa Bizier of Lewiston born December 25, 1935. She was raised and attended schools in Lewiston and later moved to Auburn with her husband Robert L Pelletier, where they raised their family. Marguerite worked as a Nurse’s Aide for many years in the Lewiston / Auburn area and worked for 25 years for Dr. Reginald Roy, as a dental assistant Marguerite enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling, watching movies, reading, playing on her Kindle and missed meeting up with her friends over coffee at Tim Hortons in Lewiston. She was predeceased by her second husband, Nelson Caron of Auburn and her sister, Claudette Lafrance Binette She is survived by her daughter, Lou-Anne Parker and her husband Rick, her son, Paul Pelletier and his companion Paula Foss and her daughter, Dorothy Patria and her husband John. She had five grandchildren, Joel Parker, Sarah Wilson, Shawn Pelletier, Danielle Pelletier, and Lauren Hash; eight great-grandchildren, Joel Parker Jr., Brandon Pelletier Ethan Brooks, Daniel Stanley, Cameron Parker, Eleanore Cates, Kenna Wilson and Kierra Howard.Condolences may be shared with the family at http://www.thefortingrouplewiston.comThe family would like to thank the staff of Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice for their caring heart, and excellent care of our Mother. A special thank you to Kelly and Lisa, you were amazing.A graveside service will be held at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Lewiston on Saturday June 20, 2020 at 10 a.m.Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services 70 Horton St. Lewiston, 784-4584. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice15 Strawberry Ave.Lewiston, ME 04240in her memory.

« Previous