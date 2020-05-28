EAST WILTON – John “Jack” Christopher Quinn III, Ph.D., 82, a retired university professor and winter resident of Sun City Center, Florida, died peacefully May 13, 2020, in Riverview, Florida.He was born January 15, 1938, in Oxford, Maine, the son of John C. Quinn Jr. and Elise Richardson Quinn. Jack spent his youth in Oxford, before graduating from Paris High School in 1956. As a freshman at Paris High School, he was an outstanding football running back and linebacker. In the spring of 1953, his freshman year, he suffered a debilitating broken leg in a baseball game while attempting to steal home plate. Despite the injury and the complications he endured, Jack went on to graduate third in his class and became a club championship golfer. In 1958, he married his high school sweetheart, Nancy Jean Sturtevant, in Mechanic Falls, Maine. Dr. Quinn graduated from the University of Maine in Orono in 1961, earning his Phi Beta Kappa and Summa Cum Laude Distinctions. He was later awarded a masters degree by the University of Maine and a doctorate degree from the University of Massachusetts Amherst. Jack’s teaching career started at the University of Massachusetts and Connecticut College before his appointment at University of Maine in Farmington. As a professor of government and political science he spurned the academic title and encouraged his students to call him “Jack”. He spent more than 40 years as a member of the faculty at the UMF. During this time Jack held a number of department positions and was active in leadership roles in dealing with faculty employment and labor relation issues. He also coordinated the interests of University faculty issues with the Maine legislature. In retirement he and his wife, Nancy, spent winters in Florida and summers at their home in East Wilton, Maine. They enjoyed golfing together and traveling to the Midwest to visit their children and grandchildren on a regular basis. Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy. He is survived by his son, John C. Quinn IV (Christy) of Arcadia, Wisconsin, his daughter, Deborah Q. Reny (John) of Red Wing, Minnesota, his brother, Mike (Pat) of Norway, Maine, his grandchildren, Chelsi (Jake), Kallie (Bryan), Taylor, John, Mckenna, Luke, and soon-to-be born great-grandson. Committal will be at Riverside Annex Cemetery in South Paris, Maine at a future date.In lieu of flowers please provide a donation to a charity of your choosing.

