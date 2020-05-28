AUBURN – Regina S. Carey, 96, passed away May 26, 2020 in Auburn. She was born on Nov. 15, 1923 in Frenchville, Maine to Germain and Cecile (Dube) Saucier.Regina worked as a maid supervisor for 17 years at Bates College.Preceding her in death was her husband, Phillip; three children, Paula, Dwight and Sherry. She is survived by one son; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and a brother.Online condolences can be left for the family at http://www.thefortingrouplewiston.com.Services are under the care of The Fortin Group 70 Horton St. Lewiston, Me. 04240 207-784-4584

