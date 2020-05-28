Edward Little High School senior Rebecca Raby gives Assistant Principal Craig Latuscha a fist bump in Auburn on Thursday after Latuscha gave Raby an EL face mask to be worn at graduation. Staff from EL handed out graduation caps and gowns, yearbooks, face masks and graduation parking passes to seniors who drove up curbside. Edward Little will hold its graduation ceremony Saturday, June 6, at the Auburn-Lewiston Municipal Airport in Auburn. Raby graduated tenth in her class of 195 students. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
