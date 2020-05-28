Charges

Auburn

  •  Barry Valcourt, 42, of 205 Davis St., Durham, on a charge of assault, 11:58 p.m. Wednesday at 41 Gamage Ave.
  •  Abirahman Duale, 19, of 190 Pine St., on a charge of violating conditions of release, 12:36 a.m. Thursday at Ash and Bartlett streets.

Lewiston

  •  Haji Haji, 32, of 230 Bartlett St., on a charge of violating conditions of release, 12:16 a.m. Thursday at that address.

