Charges
Auburn
- Barry Valcourt, 42, of 205 Davis St., Durham, on a charge of assault, 11:58 p.m. Wednesday at 41 Gamage Ave.
- Abirahman Duale, 19, of 190 Pine St., on a charge of violating conditions of release, 12:36 a.m. Thursday at Ash and Bartlett streets.
Lewiston
- Haji Haji, 32, of 230 Bartlett St., on a charge of violating conditions of release, 12:16 a.m. Thursday at that address.
