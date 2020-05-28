To The Editor:

As we take emergency measures to self-isolate from the Covid 19 pandemic and our health care system is stretched to the limit, we can’t forget that people suffer other serious medical conditions that have not gone away and must be addressed. I had a prostate cancer diagnosis a few years ago and had surgery. I volunteer for the Maine Coalition to Fight Prostate Cancer (www.mcfpc.org). We are focused on the men and their families who are on their prostate cancer journey.

Our One2One Confidential line is open and we have many trained volunteers whose various prostate cancer experiences can be matched with any man or woman who contacts us. Some are like me who had surgery and are doing well. Others have had radiation, or chemotherapy for advanced metastatic prostate cancer. People with a concern should call 207-441-5374 or 1-855-552-7200 ext 801 and leave a message and someone will get back to them and connect them with a person who has had a similar experience.

The Maine coalition website www.mcfpc.org has a great deal of trustworthy information, and we have support groups operating throughout the state. Though they cannot now come together in person, many are still keeping and forging their connections through Zoom, and at our website we maintain a list of our networks along with telephone numbers.

We are a statewide non-profit serving the prostate cancer community for over 16 years and our website offers links to trustworthy information about the diagnosis and treatment of prostate cancer. This is a cancer that can be treated successfully if caught in time, but there is no time to waste.

Keep well and keep safe and keep in touch.

Joel Babb

Sumner

