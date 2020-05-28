BETHEL — Selectmen unanimously approved allowing the Bethel Rotary Club to have a yard sale outside the Ethel Bisbee School building.
The original request from Rotary was to have the annual sale inside EBS, but given the general uncertainty of the overall quality of the building, selectmen agreed safety-wise that it was better to have it outside.
The yard sale usually occurs near the end of June. Town Manager Loretta Powers said Rotary is aiming to have the sale in either July or August this year.
In other news, selectmen unanimously approved spending $5,000 on repairs to a public works truck. Director of Public Works Scott Sumner said that one of the town’s trucks will need a “full repair.”
The truck has had other issues in the past and over the last four years, $36,000 of work has put into it, according to Sumner.
Sumner said the plan is to get a new truck by next year, and he said that if voters approve it, it’ll likely arrive in the winter 0f next year.
The repair to the current truck is estimated to cost between $4,000 and $5,000.
