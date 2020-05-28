Seven members of the Rotary Club of Bethel gathered Wednesday to cut and split between 7-8 cords of wood to be delivered to four families in need here in the Bethel area. Many thanks to Kevin and Laurie Winsor for donating the wood and to Rotarians Lucy Abbott, Steve Smith, Steve Wight, Scott Hynek, Craig Harris, Bruce Powell and John Poole. Submitted photo

Citizen Community
