LIVERMORE FALLS — Regional School Unit 73 directors hired two new fourth grade teachers for Spruce Mountain Elementary School in Jay on Thursday.

Breanne Vittum of Auburn, who was a student teacher this year at that school, was approved.

“There were glowing reviews from staff, students and the administrator there,” board Chairman Robert Staples said after the meeting.

Also hired was Sarah Dyer of Readfield.

“This is her first teaching position,” Staples said. “She had a career as a social worker for 17 years.”

Spruce Mountain Primary School Principal Kevin Harrington announced prekindergarten graduation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. June 9 at the school in Livermore. Families will come in their vehicles and graduates will get their caps and gowns, receive a wave from their teachers and have an opportunity for pictures.

There is no special order to handing out the caps and gowns, it will be first-come, first-served. The photo will be with family only due to social distancing. It’s each family’s discretion whether to wear masks, Harrington said later in an email.

He informed the board of an anonymous $500 donation to the Phoenix food pantry.

“That $500 gives us $1,200 to $1,500 of actual food,” Harrington said.

In other business, directors approved the board chairman and vice chairman negotiating year two of the superintendent’s current contract, for salary and mileage only.

“We had done a flat $105,000 for two years to see how the first year went,” Staples said.

In his report, Superintendent Scott Albert said he talked with the district’s legal counsel regarding the governor possibly waiving districtwide budget meetings.

“Depending on the language and safety restrictions in place on having 50 people in one place, we can still have our meeting,” he said. “That’s the goal. It could depend on Mills’ language.”

Updated guidelines have been expected, but haven’t been issued, he said.

“If we can open up, we can continue to do what we normally do. If the governor absolutely forbids it, it makes it a little more difficult,” Albert said.

“I believe we owe it to our taxpayers to follow the process that’s been established,” he said.

The districtwide budget meeting will be June 15 in two rooms at Spruce Mountain Middle School in Jay. The budget validation referendum will be July 14, the same day as the state’s statewide primary election.

