AUGUSTA — The University of Maine at Augusta has a new advanced graduate certificate in substance use disorders. Two virtual information sessions will be held on the following dates and times:

Thursday, May 28, 6:30-7 p.m.

Tuesday, June 2; 6:30-7 p.m.

During those sessions, UMA mental health and human services faculty will provide additional information about the program delivery, how a student can create a pathway to a master’s degree and the benefits this credential can provide to advance career opportunities. UMA admissions staff will be available to provide information on the application process and ways in which applicants can pay for a graduate certificate.

The session will also allow for an interactive Q & A for participants.

To join a session, go to: https://www.uma.edu/admission/events/virtual-walk-in/ and click on the program specific tab.

For further information about the program, call UMA Admissions at 207-621-3465 or email at [email protected] . Deadline for applications is July 1.

