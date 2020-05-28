FARMINGTON — United Way of the Tri-Valley Area is planning a virtual Spring Spruce Up Sale. Items that are garden-related (plants, seedlings, wind chimes, bird baths, garden decals, etc.) will be posted on its Facebook page for sale starting June 8. So far, worm castings, up-cycled planters, garden decorations and more are available. Anyone wishing to donate items should call 207-778-5048 to make arrangements for pickup. Photos of donated items are helpful and should be delivered by June 4.

Check out the UWTVA Facebook page to support a great cause. Payment for items bought can be mailed (P.O. Box 126, Farmington, ME 04938), or done online at: www.uwtva.org/give.

