How many people are aware of Adolf Hitler’s phrase as he began killing Jews and destroying democracy? For those who don’t know, Hitler often said he would “Make Germany Great Again.”

Sound familiar? Is anyone just a little afraid of the one in the White House whose slogan is “Make America Great Again?”

This nation is currently on a very slippery slope with President Trump in office. He threatens Democrat governors and incites people to violently protest; he is ordering that houses of worship be opened, even though it may kill more people.

Is that the example people want in a leader of this country? What is that teaching the children?

People who want to salvage this democracy must step up and vote in November. They will be the nation’s saving grace.

Virginia Starbird, Leeds

