Rumford Horseshoe Club season to start June 1

RUMFORD — The Rumford Horseshoe Club season will start at 5:30 p.m. Monday, June 1, at the pits behind the tennis courts. All are welcome. Participants must be 18 years or older to play.

Lisbon Falls church to resume regular schedule

LISBON FALLS — The Lisbon Falls Church of the Nazarene will resume its regular Sunday service and monthly activities starting Sunday, June 7. All social distancing rules and cleaning guidelines with be strictly followed.

Sunday services will start at 11 a.m. after Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. Ladies Fellowship and Craft Time will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the second Saturday of the month. The men’s breakfast will be held at 8 a.m. the last Saturday of the month. Everyone is welcome.

For more information, call the church, 184 Main St., at 207-353-2572 or visit www.lisbonfallsnazarene.com.

Valley Cemetery Association to meet

GREENE — The annual meeting of the Valley Cemetery Association will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, June 8, at the Greene Fire Station. Lot owners are welcome to attend and are reminded that old baskets and Christmas arrangements should be removed to facilitate spring cleanup.

FMI: 207-946-7067; email: [email protected]

Conservation District photo contest announced

SOUTH PARIS — The Oxford County Soil & Water Conservation District are announcing the 2020 Conservation Photo Contest. Conservation photos showcasing agriculture, forestry, soil and water or wildlife will be considered, with the winning photo used as the cover of the 2020 annual report.

A prize package, provided by Aubuchon Hardware, Tractor Supply and Young’s Greenhouse, will be awarded to the first place winner. Three honorable mention winners will also be selected.

All of the winning photos will be framed and on display at the 2020 annual meeting.

The last date to enter is Oct. 31. For more information and entry forms, call 207-744-3119, or email: [email protected]

« Previous

Next »