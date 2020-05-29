AUBURN — The Maine CDC this week was investigating two new reported outbreaks, including a small one at Happy Haven home for adults with intellectual disabilities in Auburn.
According to a Thursday afternoon briefing from CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah, three people at Happy Haven have tested positive for COVID-19.
In business on Court Street since the summer of 2018, Happy Haven “provides direct support to Maine adults with intellectual disabilities,” according to its website. “Our consumers live in our residential homes where they are provided support for activities of daily living, community inclusion, and personal goals they have set.”
The CDC said Thursday that they are also investigating that situation at Milestone Recovery substance use treatment center in Portland, which has five cases.
