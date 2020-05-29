Credit for the ICE-OUT graph in “My Ice-Out Study”, in the last May 15th issue, page 6, should go to Doug Friedman. (It had mistakenly been given to Bill Pierce)
Invalid username/password.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Nation / World
7 shot at Louisville protest over fatal police shooting
-
Connections
Well Done to run May 29
-
Connections
Rumford Public Library to open June 1
-
Connections
Saints Peter and Paul Basilica to open for Masses
-
Connections
St. Michael’s Church to remain closed