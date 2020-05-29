This has been quite a year for the entire world, I hope we can get this behind us. As far as golf is concerned I think things have changed and some of it is for the better. For the last few months at our club in Florida safety precautions have been mandatory. For example, foam installed in the cups so it’s not necessary to reach too far down, single riders in carts only, no employees can touch your clubs or touch carts unless sanitizing them and the pro shop remained closed. No more than ten people allowed congregating together and of course the six foot rule. Golf clubs will be doing the same for the foreseeable future to make it safe for all golfers and will have a safe way to operate the pro shop activities. So be careful and stay safe.