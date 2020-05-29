PORTLAND — Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Foundation donated $10,000 each to eight local nonprofits as part of its continued COVID-19 relief efforts.
Receiving funds: Alan Day Community Garden in Norway, Oxford County Mental Health Services in Rumford, Saint Mary’s Nutrition Center, SeniorPlus, Trinity Jubilee Center, United Way of Androscoggin County and YWCA Central Maine, all of Lewiston, and the United Way of the Tri-Valley Area in Farmington.
The foundation has donated nearly $900,000 to more than 60 Maine nonprofits since March.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Golf Tip
-
Business
The Maine Mall to reopen Monday under new rules
-
News
PHOTO: Family picnic at Lake Auburn
-
Swimming
High school swimmers disappointed they can’t guard the pool this summer
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Mechanic Falls to hear from public on budget warrants