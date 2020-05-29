PORTLAND — Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Foundation donated $10,000 each to eight local nonprofits as part of its continued COVID-19 relief efforts.

Receiving funds: Alan Day Community Garden in Norway, Oxford County Mental Health Services in Rumford, Saint Mary’s Nutrition Center, SeniorPlus, Trinity Jubilee Center, United Way of Androscoggin County and YWCA Central Maine, all of Lewiston, and the United Way of the Tri-Valley Area in Farmington.

The foundation has donated nearly $900,000 to more than 60 Maine nonprofits since March.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: