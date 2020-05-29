Caleb Ehrig, Owen Ogden and Mark Olivera of Wilton cooled off Wednesday afternoon, May 27, by diving off the bridge near the boat launch in Wilton. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

WILTON — Midafternoon Wednesday found people trying to beat the heat at Wilson Pond.

At 3 p.m., a car thermometer read 93 degrees Fahrenheit. Soon after, Mike Luce of Wilton was unloading his jet ski at the boat launch.

“The water hasn’t warmed up much,” he said as he stepped into the water to secure the ski so he could park his truck and trailer. “What a nice day though, huh!”

After Luce sped off, kayakers Erika Pelletier and Joshua Merrick of Jay made their way towards the launch area. They were calling it a day after time on the water.

At the bridge, several local boys took turns diving into the water, either singly or together. For Mark Olivera, Caleb Ehrig and Owen Ogden this was the first year they jumped off the bridge.

Closer to Bass Park, several people sunbathed or played in the water.

Trager Hackett of Wilton didn’t want to go into Wilson Pond because she was afraid of the sunfish swimming nearby. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

Wednesday afternoon, May 27, this school of sunfish was seen near swimmers in Wilson Pond in Wilton. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

Trager Hackett of Wilton didn’t want to go into the water.

“I’m scared of the fish!!” she exclaimed.

A school of sunfish could be seen swimming nearby.

Meanwhile, Sarah Cardinale and Kayo Hackett of Wilton were seen splashing each other.

“You’re not totally wet yet,” Cardinale was heard to say.

Joining them in the water were Irene Cardinale and Erica Hackett.

Mike Luce of Wilton prepares for a jet ski ride on Wilton Pond Wednesday afternoon, May 27. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

Erika Pelletier and Joshua Merrick of Jay spent time Wednesday, May 27, kayaking on Wilson Pond in Wilton. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

 

Sarah Cardinale of Wilton splashed Kay Hackett also of Wilton Wednesday afternoon, May 27. The two families spent time in Wilson Pond when the outside temperature was in the low 90s. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

Mike Luce of Wilton unloads his ski jet at the Wilson Pond boat launch Wednesday afternoon. It was just one of several water activities people chose to beat the heat. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

Wednesday afternoon, May 27, this unusual cloud formation was seen in Wilton. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

