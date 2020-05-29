WILTON — Midafternoon Wednesday found people trying to beat the heat at Wilson Pond.

At 3 p.m., a car thermometer read 93 degrees Fahrenheit. Soon after, Mike Luce of Wilton was unloading his jet ski at the boat launch.

“The water hasn’t warmed up much,” he said as he stepped into the water to secure the ski so he could park his truck and trailer. “What a nice day though, huh!”

After Luce sped off, kayakers Erika Pelletier and Joshua Merrick of Jay made their way towards the launch area. They were calling it a day after time on the water.

At the bridge, several local boys took turns diving into the water, either singly or together. For Mark Olivera, Caleb Ehrig and Owen Ogden this was the first year they jumped off the bridge.

Closer to Bass Park, several people sunbathed or played in the water.

Trager Hackett of Wilton didn’t want to go into the water.

“I’m scared of the fish!!” she exclaimed.

A school of sunfish could be seen swimming nearby.

Meanwhile, Sarah Cardinale and Kayo Hackett of Wilton were seen splashing each other.

“You’re not totally wet yet,” Cardinale was heard to say.

Joining them in the water were Irene Cardinale and Erica Hackett.

