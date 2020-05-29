ROXBURY – Donna M. Webber, 68, died Wednesday May 27, 2020 at her residence on River Street in Roxbury.Born in Carthage on May 2, 1952 she was a daughter of Carroll and Thelma (Davis) Libby. She was a graduate of Mexico High School with the class of 1970. Donna worked as a waitress for Dick’s Restaurant in Mexico and also ran a family day care from her home.She enjoyed four-wheeling and was an active member of the Roxbury ATV Club, she was also a Den Mother for the Boy Scouts in the mid 1970s and 80s.Survivors include her spouse, Gilbert “Gibby” Hodgkins of Roxbury; her children, Michael and spouse Sherri Libby of Roxbury, Carroll and wife Jennifer of Rumford, Julie Webber and companion Charlie Pappas of Roxbury; grandchildren, Tanesha Jade Smith, Tristen Hilton and husband Brent, Tameara Webber; great-grandchildren, Marianna Smith and Gabriella Garcia; siblings, Harry Hutchinson and wife Tammy and family; Pauline Brouchu and husband Gerald and family; Joe Libby and wife Brenda and family; Juliet McCaffrey and family; Rachel Libby and family; Janalyn Woods and family; Shirley Brown and husband Jon and Bradeen family.She was predeceased by siblings, Coradine Libby, Roland and Allen.Friends and family are invited to sign the online guest book and share memories with the family at http://www.meaderandson.com.A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Meader and Son Funeral Home, 3 Franklin St., Rumford, ME 04276.

