AUBURN – Following a rare, life-threatening brain injury, Matthew W. Closson passed peacefully with his parents by his side on May 21, 2020. To his family and friends, he was Uncle Matt, Matt or Matty. To his students he was Mr. Closson and/or coach. He was the most gentle, kind and humble soul they knew. An ever positive and optimistic spirit. Selfless and loyal until the end. Born on Dec. 15, 1981 in Nashua, N.H. to Steven and Marilyn (Bayrer) Closson. His family moved to Auburn when he was 5 years old. He attended local schools and graduated from Edward Little High School, class of 2000. Following graduation, he attended the University of New Hampshire and received a B.A. in 2004 with a degree in Political Science. He later went on to receive his Master’s degree in education. Matt began playing hockey at an early age and his love for the sport carried on throughout his life. He played as a Red Eddie (#16) throughout his four years there. He also played for an elite travel team out of Marlborough, Mass. He rarely missed a Bruins game and was one of their biggest fans. He felt blessed to have been an assistant coach for Edward Little High School. He so enjoyed the coaches and the players. Aside from hockey, Matt excelled at baseball and will always be remembered for his agility on first base. He loved being a part of the Auburn Suburban team that made it to the regionals in Connecticut. Music was always an important part of his life. Beginning early on with piano lessons he developed a love of all kinds of music. He then went on to master guitar playing and enjoyed performing with his friends in a local band, Farmhouse Project, that has been together for seven years. A favorite pastime was attending Phish concerts, traveling all over the country to enjoy their music. Matt loved living on Middle Range Pond. He enjoyed fishing from the dock and swimming out to the raft with his nieces and nephew. He made many wonderful memories there with family and friends…it was his happy place. Professionally, Matt began his teaching career at Poland Regional High School but later returned to his alma mater, Edward Little High School, to become a special education teacher. He loved what he did and his caring spirit touched many lives…both students and colleagues. He continued to enrich the lives of his students as a coach of hockey, soccer and tennis. He was predeceased by his paternal and maternal grandparents.He is survived by his parents; sister, Sarah (Closson) Gagne and husband Todd, brother, Andrew Closson and wife Sara; nieces, Ellie and Lila Gagne; Annabelle and Julia Closson; and nephew, Luke Gagne.The family will be gathering for a private funeral and burial service. Arrangements being made by Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Rd., South Portland, Maine. Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com. Finally, the family would like to thank the Neuro ICU team at Maine Medical Center, the care team at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough, family and friends; especially Angela and Brad Peck, Dr. Samir A. Haydar and Dr. Benjamin F. Branch. Also, a big thank you to Matt’s friends who created music and voice memos for him to hear while in the hospital and hospice. He was blessed to have so many friends in his life. The fund mentioned below will be established to create an annual award that will assist an Edward Little High School student who has faced adversity and is pursuing a post-secondary education. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation made out to:Matthew Closson Memorial Scholarship Fund Edward Little High School Att: Nancy Cyr77 Harris St.Auburn, ME 04210

