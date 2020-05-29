AUBURN – Roger G. Landry, 53, of Auburn, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Born in Hartford, Conn. to Muguette and George Landry.Roger spent most of his adult life in the Lewiston/Auburn area. He attended Lewiston High School, class of 1985. Roger worked in the Lewiston/Auburn community for over 30 years. Those close to him called him “Schneider” as he was the Jack of All Trades.Roger met the love of his life, Cindy Bosse in 1986. They got married in 1992 and settled down in Auburn to start a family. They have three wonderful children, Travis, Taylor and Alex.In addition to being a loving husband and father he cared greatly for all around him and his fur babies. Roger enjoyed spending time with his family and friends on Friday night at Gippers. Roger had a passion for coaching and mentoring young hockey players in the community for over 20 years and he had tremendous pride watching his three children play the sport he loved.Outside the rink Roger could be found riding his side by side through Millonocket woods or making sure his yard and pool area were perfect. If he wasn’t manicuring his yard, you could find Roger watching his favorite New England sports teams.Roger is survived by his wife; and children; his mother; and three brothers, Robert and his wife Linda, Richard and his wife Joline, Roland and his wife Debby; his in-laws, Real and Pauline Bosse, brothers-in-law, John and his wife Debby, Dave and his wife Lisa, Steve and his wife Pam; as well as his many nieces and nephews.Roger was predeceased by his father, George.Per the wishes of Roger’s family there will be a private service with his family and closest friends. Roger was always first to offer a helping hand and always put others before himself. Roger was loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Online condolences may be sent to http://www.funeralalternatives.net. In lieu of flowers donations to the family may be made to:Maine Family Federal Credit Unionc/o Cynthia Landry555 Sabattus StreetLewiston, ME 04240

