AUBURN – Roger R. Bouley, 72, of Maxwell Rd. Litchfield, died Friday May 22, 2020 at The Hospice House in Auburn after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Lewiston on July 8, 1947 a son of the late Lorraine (Desmarais) and Roger E. Bouley. He was educated in local schools and graduated from Edward Little, class of 1966. He then went on to proudly serve his country in the U.S. Navy and Army. Later in life Roger went back to school and received his associates degree in computer science in 1999.Roger was a school bus driver for several years starting with RSU-4 and then for Hudson Bus Lines until he retired do to his illness. He married his true love, the former Suzan Sawyer on Oct. 6, 2007, and they spent many happy years together. Roger was a jack of all trades, he loved working and talking about old cars and he took great pride in his home and always had a project he was working on. He is survived by his wife, Suzan Bouley of Litchfield; his three sons, Mark Bouley and his companion Nancy Mcfarlane of Augusta, David Bouley and his wife Lizz of Connecticut, and Zachary Bouley of Sabattus; two grandsons, Camden and Owen of Connecticut; a sister Irene Luis of Florida, two brothers, Normand Bouley of Auburn and Maurice Bouley and his wife Louise of Greene; and many extended family. You are invited to offer condolences and pay tribute to Roger’s life by visiting his guest book at http://www.thefortingroupauburn.comVisitation will be at Fortin/Auburn Monday June 1, from 3 to 7 p.m. A graveside service will be celebrated on Tuesday June 2, at 11 a.m. at Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care and direction of The Fortin Group/Plummer and Merrill Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services 217 Turner St. Auburn 783-8545.

