Charges
Androscoggin County
- Amanda Ames, 34, of Franklin Street, Lewiston, arrested by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency on a charge of trafficking in scheduled drugs, 7:36 p.m. Thursday on Woodlawn Avenue, Auburn.
- Patrick Murico, 27, of 74 Nichols St., Lewiston, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office on three counts of violating conditions of release, 3:53 p.m. Friday on Minot Avenue, Auburn.
