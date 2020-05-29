WATERVILLE — A man carrying a knife was arrested on a charge of robbery after threatening Irving convenience store workers and demanding money Friday afternoon, police said.

Mark Ryder, 45, listed as transient, was arrested after he allegedly held up staff at the Irving store at 445 Kennedy Memorial Drive, according to Waterville police.

Police received the report of the robbery in progress at 1:22 p.m. Friday from an employee inside the store, Waterville police Sgt. David Caron said. At the time of the robbery, three staff members were in the store, Caron said.

When officers arrived at the Irving, the store was blocked off, but customers were using the gas pumps. No one was injured during the robbery and the building was not evacuated, Caron said.

Assisting at the scene were Waterville, Oakland and Fairfield police departments and Maine State Police.

Caron said that police left the scene around 2:30 p.m.

“I would like to commend the surrounding communities for responding so quickly to our request,” Caron said. “We are able to rely on other agencies, and it definitely helps us get to a quick resolution.”

