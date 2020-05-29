The Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce is inviting the public to submit photos of the Rangeley region to be considered for inclusion in The Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce 2021 calendar. The Chamber is seeking photos that represent the best of the Rangeley region throughout the four seasons.
All photos should be submitted to [email protected] no later than June 16, 2020.
For full details, visit the Chamber’s Facebook page.
