At the RFA Lakeside Theater the stage lights are off and the curtains are closed due to Covid-19, but the Rangeley Friends of the Arts have made the most of the time off. We have completed all our planned renovations and starting June 1 we are open for tours.
The RFA Lakeside Theater is painted, buffed, and sparkling new for you to see. The list of improvements includes: new carpet and vinyl floors, new paint, new wall coverings, vastly improved acoustics, new concession stand, improved safety with hard-wired smoke detectors, new emergency lights, and finally new furnaces and A/C. The changes are impressive.
Small groups are welcome to come in for tours of the facility Monday through Saturday from 10 AM – 2 PM – masks and hand sanitizer provided.
For the RFA’s complete schedule of events and programs, visit rangeleyarts.org.
