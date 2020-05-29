Authorities are reporting a crash Friday afternoon on Route 4 in Livermore that resulted in serious injuries.

Those who were injured were taken to area hospitals, and police were reconstructing the crash due to the seriousness of those injuries, Androscoggin County Sheriff Eric Samson said Friday.

There are reports that Route 4 from Boothby Road to Waters Hill Road in Livermore is closed due to the crash.

Livermore Falls police assisted Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department with the incident.

