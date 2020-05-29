RUMFORD — Graduation ceremonies for Buckfield and Rumford high schools will be drive-in style at their respective schools, both principals told Regional School Unit 10 directors Tuesday night.

Matt Gilbert, principal at Mountain Valley High School in Rumford, said he, Assistant Principal Tom Danylik, 2020 class officers and advisers have been working together to create a meaningful ceremony for the graduates.

“We identified three things: first, we wanted to celebrate as a class; second, we wanted to make sure that we recognize them and have two very distinct ceremonies, a Class Night and a graduation, and the third piece was we wanted to make it as meaningful as possible by keeping it as close to the scheduled date as possible,” Gilbert said.

The senior class of fewer than 80 students will graduate at 7 p.m. June 11 outside the school on Hancock Street, he said. A professional photographer will take the graduates’ pictures and students will pick up their diplomas instead of having them handed to them.

Class Night is set for 7 p.m. June 10, also outside the school.

Both ceremonies will be livestreamed on the high school’s Facebook page and broadcast on local radio station 91.1 FM, Gilbert said.

Buckfield Junior-Senior High School Principal George Reuter said seniors and volunteers have three events planned: Class Night for seniors at 6 p.m. June 10; eighth-grade graduation at 6 p.m. June 12; and the high school graduation at 2 p.m. June 13. All three ceremonies will be outside the school, which is on Route 140.

“There’s a lot of great people working together (who) wanted to make sure that the seniors recognize how important they are to all of us,” he said. “And so, we have a lot of people working to make sure it will be a special time.”

The 30 graduates at Buckfield will receive their diplomas from parents, Reuter said.

The graduation will be livestreamed on the high school’s Facebook page.

At both schools, only one car per family of each graduate will be allowed to attend, and families must stay in them while graduates march on the school grounds. The restriction is to prevent the potential spread of the new coronavirus.

In other news, directors approved a $10,000 gift to the nutrition program from the estate of Shelton and Jean Noyes. School Nutrition Director Jeanne LaPointe said the Noyeses were from the Rangeley area and Jean Noyes was a Rumford native.

“This a great gift,” LaPointe said, that will support expanding meals in the summer and after-school programs.

Last September, the district received a $25,000 donation from John Beliveau, and his wife, Sarah, and his father, Albert. The money was used to purchase a van for the schools’ nutrition program for use districtwide.

