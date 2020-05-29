AUBURN — One leak led to another, which led to another.

A series of water line leaks in the area of Broadview Avenue led to water disruptions for tenants at the Auburn Housing Authority’s Family Development.

Mike Broadbent, assistant superintendent of the Auburn Water and Sewer Districts, described a situation where one leak turned into several.

He said while maintenance crews worked to repair a small service leak on Thursday, a second, “more intense” leak developed in a nearby line. Both serviced Auburn Housing Authority buildings, causing disruptions in service.

Then, “when the district isolated the leaking service . . . there was a third leak that developed,” he said.

The buildings impacted were 4, 7, 8 and 9.

“The district worked through the night to set up temporary water service to building No. 7 and No. 4,” he said.

Broadbent said the water district and the Auburn Housing Authority will work to repair the services starting Monday, June 1.

Martin Szydlowski, executive director of the Auburn Housing Authority, said Friday that the water disruption “was not a planned maintenance on behalf of residents” at the Family Development.

He said the authority and water district did not expect the initial fix to cause disruptions to service for tenants.

