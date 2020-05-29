FARMINGTON — Due to the current pandemic, United Way opted to cancel our annual Mother’s Day Rose sale in early May. Because we still plan on being around LONG after this pandemic is over and have so many programs and partners doing great work and needing funding, we’ve decided to have a Virtual Spring Spruce up Sale! Items that are gardening related (could be plants, seedlings, wind chimes, bird baths, garden decals, etc.) will be posted on our Facebook page for sale starting June 8. So far we have: worm castings, up-cycled planters, garden decorations and so much more! Tune into our FB page to support a great cause and get your garden spruced up! Payment for items can be mailed (PO Box 126, Farmington, ME 04938 or done right on line: www.uwtva.org/give)

If you have something you’d like to donate, we would love to have it, just call 778-5048 to let us know and make arrangements to get it to us. We’d love to have pictures and/or the item by June 4 so we are ready to go.

We are already gearing up for a new year and working to meet new needs. We already have 80+ backpack requests for this fall (applications are on line this year, visit our website to check it out), we know there are more homes to keep warm, more partners to fund, more good work to be done. We look forward to continuing to serve the Greater Franklin County, Livermore and Livermore Falls area.

For more information about the United Way and any up-coming events or initiatives, visit www.uwtva.org or visit United Way on Facebook at www.facebook.com/uwtva. Be sure to like United Way on Facebook and follow on Instagram to be kept up-to-speed on up-coming programs and initiatives.

« Previous

filed under: