REGION — Western Maine Transportation Services Director Craig Zurhorst is pleased to announce resumption of previous services and new pilot services in June 2020.

We will be maintaining precautions to keep riders and our drivers safe from COVID-19. We are requesting use of face coverings and working to maintain social distancing as well as regularly cleaning high-touch surfaces.

Please watch the Western Maine Transportation Facebook page for the most recent updates. https://www.facebook.com/168004396544351/

• Lisbon Connection commuter service between Lisbon Falls and Lewiston’s Oak Street Bus Station– Resuming Full Service Tuesday, May 26.

• GreenLine commuter service from Farmington to Lewiston~Auburn– Resuming Full Service Monday, June 1. New schedule times will be implemented watch for additional details.

Please Call 800-393-9335 selection 1 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday Through Friday for more information on the following:

• Mechanic Falls, Poland. Minot – Resuming Tuesday Service on Tuesday, June 2.

• Mountain Valley to Oxford Hills Bus – Resuming Service Tuesday, June 2.

New Services beginning in June 2020

• Sabattus to Lewiston/Auburn – Wednesdays beginning Wednesday, June 3.

• Greene & Leeds to Lewiston/Auburn – Thursdays beginning Thursday, June 4.

• New Sharon to Farmington/Wilton – Wednesdays beginning Wednesday, June 3.

