Apple Valley
Wednesday, May 27 Ladies League odd hole results: A Flight: Gross — Jan Davis 24; Net — Jeanne Read 19; B Flight: Gross — Doris Martin 24; Net — Jill Longstaff 20; C Flight: Gross — Jackie Goulet 29; Net — Diane Doyon 23; Overall: 50/50 — Doris Martin.
Fairlawn
Wednesday, May 27 Senior League three-ball points results: 1. Marty Eyre/John Moreau/Pete Ryback/Ron Grant 86 2. Bert Roberge/Russ Desjardins/David Gross/Ken Austin 84 3. Rick Grant/Paul Cote/Lee Biron/Ron Grant 82; Pins: No. 11 — 1. Chanel Leblanc 9’6″ 2. Marty Eyre 14’9″ 3. Rick Lane 16′ No. 13 — Ken Austin1’4″ 2. Rick Gardiner 17’5″ 3. Paul Cote 21’5.5″.
Fox Ridge
Wednesday, May 27 Pro Vision Center Men’s League Team Points results: 1. Cloutier/Washburm 20. 5 2. Dostie/Fillion 17 3. Fortin/Grant 16.5 4. Prue/Lashua 15 4. Breton/Caiani 15 6. Provencher/Dee 14.5 7. Grondin/Goddy 13.5 7. Tiner/Carroll 13.5 9. Garey/Roberge 12. 5 10. McKew/Laberge 12 10. Copp/Cox.
Poland Spring
Friday, May 29 results: Gross — Rafael Barajas 74 2. Dan Bouttenot 78 3. Peter Godin 81 3. Greg Gagnier 81 3. Claude Lesperance 81; Skins — Greg Gagnier No. 2, David Venne No. 6, Steven Piper No. 9, Michael Boutin No. 18.
Thursday, May 28 Twilight League results: Gross — 1. David Luce 37 2. Larry Ross 39 3. Robert Wood 42 Net — 1. Jon Ray 33 2. Al Doughty 34 3. Cy Thompson 36.
Thursday, May 28 Ladies League net results: A Flight — 1. Janet Nelson 47 2. Sharon Fasulo 48 3. Kathryn Cain 53; B Flight — 1. Syvia Leblanc 55 2. Diana Poliquin 56 2. Diane Gagnier 56; C Flight — 1. Elaine Dube 44 2. Janne Read 52 3. Sandi Piper 54.
Springbrook
Thursday, May 27 Ladies League fewest putts results: 1. Jo Albert 15 2. Rita Howard 17 2. Ashley Golden 17 2. Richel Newman 17 2. Laurie Gifford 17 2. Kathy Boggan 17 2. Deb Murphy 17 2. Holly Cooper 17 2. Jean Pratt 17; Pins No. 2 (second shot) 1. Becky Laliberte 0″ 1. Ashley Golden 0″ No. 8 — Deb Murphy 1’1″.
Wednesday, May 27 two-ball blind draw points results: 1. Brandon Marcotte/David Kus -7 2. John Murphy/Rich Howard -11.
