For the coming 130th Maine Legislature, Ken Morse will make a wonderful representative for District 71.

Morse has more grassroots community organizing experience than most people and, for that reason, he would be a great asset to the towns. He helped start a number of businesses and organizations that are vital to the well-being of so many area citizens, including Fare Share Market, Healthy Oxford Hills and Grassroots Graphics, along with Norway Downtown, which promotes the town through events and posting pictures on Facebook of so many of the local businesses.

I know that I want a guy like Morse, who has worked for so many years to make area people’s lives better, to be my representative at the State House.

I think Ken Morse would be great.

Mary Briggs, Norway

« Previous

Next »