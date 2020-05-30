LEWISTON – Arodal Theio Anderson “Theio”, 45, of Lewiston, passed away unexpectedly on May 22, 2020. He was born to Belinda A. Anderson and Henry D. Woods on Dec. 21, 1974.He graduated from East High School in Mankato, Minn. in 1994. He enjoyed playing football for his high school. He also loved playing fantasy football, hanging out with his younger daughters and little cousins. He loved to have fun with family and friends at a great barbeque. He joined the United States Army in 1996.He is predeceased in death by his grandparents, Frank and Essie Anderson; and his uncle, Timothy Anderson.Theio is survived by his wife, Keysha Anderson; three daughters, Tatiana Colon of Virginia, Shakoria Anderson of Lewiston, and Jaselynn Anderson also of Lewiston; a grandson, Zamarius Theio Anderson of Lewiston; also one son, Letavian Sands of Lewiston; his mother, Belinda A.Anderson of Lewiston, and his father, Henry D. Woods of Cleveland; one sister, Jessica Anderson, of Lewiston; also five nieces; two aunts, two uncles; and a host of cousins.Theio’s celebration of life will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday May 30, at 155 Pine St. Apt. 6, Lewiston.

« Previous