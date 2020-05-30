LEWISTON – Debby Thomas, daughter of Neva and Fredrick Thomas, 66, born Sept. 6, 1953 in Phippsburg, passed away in her Lewiston home with her daughter, Doreen, by her side on Saturday May 16, 2020, losing her battle to cancer. She was well taken care of by her daughters, Doreen Morin, Amber Thomas and her son-in-law, Daniel Rand Jr. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She is a mother to five girls, Leeann Kimball, Doreen Morin, Doris Blais, Lucretia Gould, Amber Thomas and and two boys, Larry Blais and Frederick Blais. She was also godmother of two girls and one boy, Ryana Blais, Robyn Shepard and Frank Kimball.She has many grandchildren, Zach, Tyler, Tabitha and Dominick Kimball and Jasmin, Nicole, Theresa, Makayla and Tiffany Morin and Kaydence and Gabriel Blais and Aidan G., Makena B., Kagan Blais and Taylor, Payten, Thomas, and Alexis Gould and Skylar Thomas, Kairi Rand and Logan Willson and Logan Gould.She was a kindhearted person who could never see her family struggle without an offer of help. She loved spending time with her dogs and cats when she wasn’t with her family.

« Previous