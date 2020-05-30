LEWISTON – Dora A. Garneau, 91, of Lewiston, a loving wife, sister and aunt passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 at Montello Commons in Lewiston. She is now happily reunited with her loving husband Armand “Pete” Garneau. She was a communicant of Holy Family Church prior to her illness. She was born on June 10, 1928 to Fred Drouin and Bertha Bloudin Drouin. She was a loving sister to: Yvonne Bordeaux, Jeannette Carbeaun, Stella Scott and brothers, Leo and Fred Drouin.She was married to Armand “Pete” Garneau, the love of her life for over 50 years, prior to his passing. She worked alongside her husband at Endicott Johnson Shoe Store and then she worked at GE until her retirement. She was a fond lover of Chihuahuas.In addition to her parents and siblings she was predeceased by her loving husband, Armand; and her niece, Janet Herburg.She is survived by her nieces, Patricia Spencer and her husband Michael of Texas, Barbara “Bunny” Kimball-Ashbeaugh of South Carolina, Jeannine Grondin of Lewiston and nephews, Timothy Grenier of California, Dennis Morin of Auburn. She also has a very dear nephew, Rev. Roland Nadeau of Bangor. Cousins include, Jean Morrissette and David of Winslow, William and Dodie Morrissette of North Carolina, and Melissa Morrissette Hurst and her husband Stephen of Brooklyn, N.Y.The family sends a very special thank you to Felecia Graham, her friend and caregiver over the last several years. No visitation. A graveside committal service will be held at St. Peter’s Cemetery on Friday June 19, at 1 p.m. Arrangements are under the care of: Albert and Burpee Funeral home, 253 Pine Street, Lewiston ME, 04240. Condolences and donations may be found at http://www.albert-burpee.com. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name: Montello Commons Activity Department510 College StreetLewiston, ME 04240

« Previous