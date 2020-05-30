LEWISTON – Doreen S. Lebrun, 85, of Harold St. passed away peacefully, Saturday May 16, 2020, at her home of 56 years with her loving family by her side. She was born in Lewiston on Jan. 15, 1935, a daughter of the late Denis and Melvina (Roy) Langlais. She was educated in local schools and was employed at Bates Manufacturing in the Textile Department for 15 years. She was married Oct. 31, 1964, to her lover of her life, Donald R. Lebrun. They spent over 50 wonderful years together until he passed in 2015. She was a member of The Prince of Peace Parish at Holy Family Church, she was a woman of faith and was continuously praying for family and all in need. Doreen was an amazing wife and mother. She was brave and strong, having to deal with blindness setting in at the age of 60 and battling cancer with a diagnoses of five years but beating the odds and living more than 20 years.She was a true confidant, a great listener and advisor to many that sought her wisdom. Always building encouragement to others in the midst of a struggle, and was an advocate and example of family love, forgiveness and peace and she was always instilling the importance of family values throughout her life to her children. Her kind heart and kindred spirit to always help those around her seeking nothing in return will always be remembered. Doreen had a love for music and dancing, she loved her steak and lobster but most of all she loved the quality time spent with her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and always looked forward to her Sunday family dinners. She is survived by her daughter, Gail Paione and her husband Eric of Lewiston, a son, Mark Lebrun of Lewiston; grandchildren, Ian Lebrun and wife Rachel, Ryan Paione, Caleb and Vanessa Lebrun; great-grandsons, Silas and Oliver Lebrun; a sister, Georgette Reny, a brother, Eugene Langlais, a sister-in-law, Cecile Lebrun; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by five sisters, Simone Emond, Yvette Roux, Pauline Thibault, Lucile Dehetre and Jeannine Poulin and two brothers, Arthur and George Langlais.The family wishes to thank her many neighbors that assisted Doreen throughout the years. A special thanks to the entire staff at Androscoggin Home Health Care and Hospice for their commitment, never ending love and support given to her and her family. They are true servants of a difficult profession that is noted and appreciated. Also thank you to The Green Ladle Program for the many delicious meals that they delivered. Online condolences can be shared at http://www.thefortingrouplewiston.com. Visitation, Fortin Lewiston, Tuesday June 2, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday June 3, at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Church. Committal to follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care and direction of The Fortin Group Funeral Homes, Cremation and Monument Services, 70 Horton St., Lewiston 784-4584.

