SACO – The wonderful hospice chaplin shared that it is “a reflection of a great life when one is loved” and Jacqueline Marguerite Lesperance was indeed loved by many.Jackie was born on May 30, 1928 in Lewiston to Felida and Bertrand Simard. She had four close siblings: Pauline, Bert, Claudette, and Sue.Jackie was shy, calm and easily embarrassed if anyone made a fuss over her. Her quiet demeanor, forgiving nature and kind heart could be mistaken to the naive as meek- but those who knew her were blessed with her gifts of inner strength and loving care. As a daughter, wife to Greg, nurse, mother, aunt, cousin, memere, mother-in-law, great-grandmother and even great-great-grandmother, she excelled at nurturing and forgiveness.Independent until she suffered an unexpected stroke May 8, 2020, she passed quickly but peacefully at the Scarborough Gosnell Hospice House on May 12, 2020 after seeing each of her four children and their spouses: Judy (Bob) Chabot, Paul (Louise), Claude (Teena Guerrette), and Marc (Michelle) Lesperance. Her grandchildren, Jen, Heather, BG, Greg, Nick , Erica, June, Jamie, Justin, Jacob and Rosa were the lucky recipients of her love and keen ability to rock any of them to sleep as babies. This loving legacy was also spread to her 12 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; we are a blessed and fortunate bunch. A memorial will be held in Lewiston at a later date.To view Jackie’s memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.cotefuneralhome.com Instead of flowers the family asks that you spend some time at the beach, help out a loved one, calm a fussing baby, donate to a charity of your choice, or just sit for a minute in respectful silence to lend a listening ear. And don’t forget a hot cup of tea (with milk of course).

« Previous